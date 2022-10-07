Edwardsburg Eddies host pep rally on 16 Morning News Now

Edwardsburg Eddies host pep rally ahead of homecoming game
By Melissa Stephens
Published: Oct. 7, 2022 at 10:44 AM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
EDWARDSBURG, Mich. (WNDU) - The Edwardsburg Eddies hosted a pep rally on 16 Morning News Now ahead of Friday night’s homecoming game against Ostego.

School spirit was out in full force, and the gym was filled with orange and blue as the Eddies cheered in excitement.

The football team is currently number one in their conference.

“Going into homecoming, we’re always excited, as you can see the crowd behind us,” said coach Kevin Bartz. “It’s one of those opportunities to play in front of a lot of people and our kids are excited to be out in it.”

The Eddies will face off against Ostego Friday at 7 p.m.

Eddies Homecoming Floats
Eddies Homecoming

