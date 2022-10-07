City of South Bend, FOP reach tentative agreement on police pay

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Next year could be the year that aggressive actions on police pay pays off in South Bend.

The city has a new three-year contract with the FOP.

“When we talk about a 20-percent, nearly a 20-percent increase in the pension base over three years, that’s aggressive when you compare it to what we’re able to do for our average workers. So, if you look at 2023 budget, for example, the non-bargaining employees are at a three percent standard raise,” said Mayor James Mueller at a mid-morning press conference.

The city has been working to turn a notoriously understaffed police department into a fully staffed police department. Next year could be the year that goal is accomplished. The city is now budgeted for 240 officers but has just 222 on the job.

Under the new pay proposal, a patrolman first class who makes $65,000 a year now would be at $77,000 in year three of the contract. Overtime hours now paid at time and a half would go to a base pay weighted double time.

The financial incentives are designed to bring in new recruits and retain existing officers. Annual bonusses will be given for officers who live in the city limits, and to officers who are proficient in sign language.

Officers with 20 plus years on the job will be given a longevity bonus of $6,000 per year.

“We haven’t been in this position basically in the entire time I’ve been mayor, where we will be at full staffing levels and we can figure out, are there things we need we can really start to look at, more proactive things that we’re able to do, and opportunities we’re able to take advantage of,” said Mayor Mueller.

“Rather than having to say, ‘hey, your job is this, plus this, this, and this, maybe we can go back, you know, maybe the shooting response team can do just shootings and not have to concentrate on the other multiple multifaceted things that they have to do,” explained South Bend FOP #36 Vice President Josh Morgan. “Where we’ve just been stretched very thin lately.”

The new three-year police contract must still be approved by the union, the common council, and the city board of public safety.

