Bristol man sentenced to 2 years for torture of 10-year-old son’s support dog

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A Bristol man will serve time in prison for the torture of his 10-year-old son’s support dog.

Uriah Kling was one of two men who assaulted the 6-month-old puppy in January.

In September, Kling pleaded guilty to the torture of the animal, claiming he “overreacted,” but said it was the other man who stabbed the dog to death.

Court records show that despite taking responsibility for his actions, Kling was sentenced to two years in the Indiana Department of Correction.

The judge noted his past criminal activity and his failure to take advantage of programs or alternative sentencing.

