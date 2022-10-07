Berrien Springs Public Schools temporarily placed on lockdown, no students or staff endangered

By 16 News Now
Published: Oct. 7, 2022 at 2:27 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
BERRIEN SPRINGS, Mich. (WNDU) - Berrien Springs Public Schools were temporarily placed on lockdown Friday.

Officials with the school district say they went into perimeter lockdown because of a potential situation nearby.

The lockdown was lifted around 1:30 p.m., and all students and staff are safe. Officials say it was a precaution only and there was never any threat to students or staff.

Officials say parents were kept informed throughout the process.

