Berrien Springs Public Schools temporarily placed on lockdown, no students or staff endangered

BERRIEN SPRINGS, Mich. (WNDU) - Berrien Springs Public Schools were temporarily placed on lockdown Friday.

Officials with the school district say they went into perimeter lockdown because of a potential situation nearby.

The lockdown was lifted around 1:30 p.m., and all students and staff are safe. Officials say it was a precaution only and there was never any threat to students or staff.

Officials say parents were kept informed throughout the process.

