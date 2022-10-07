Appeals court deems force used by South Bend officer reasonable

By 16 News Now
Published: Oct. 7, 2022 at 4:18 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The fatal force used by a South Bend police officer has been found to be reasonable by the 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Chicago.

Eric Logan was shot to death by Officer Ryan O’Neill in June 2019.

Logan’s estate sought damages saying shots were fired when the officer was no longer in danger after Logan threw a hunting knife at O’Neill.

The appeals court found that O’Neill could have logically assumed that Logan may have had concealed weapons. The ruling further states that the use of force must end after a suspect has been subdued, but Logan was still on his feet and moving when O’Neill opened fire.

