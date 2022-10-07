95 percent of lead service lines replaced in Benton Harbor

By 16 News Now
Published: Oct. 7, 2022 at 3:05 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BENTON HARBOR, Mich. (WNDU) - The city of Benton Harbor has now replaced 95 percent of lead service lines.

Crews have excavated 320 service lines over the past 30 days and replaced any lead or galvanized service lines with new copper pipe.

They have about 200 left to complete. It’s part of planned infrastructure improvements to address lead in the city’s water.

Press Release from the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services:

The City of Benton Harbor this week announced that its campaign to accelerate the replacement of aging lead water service lines is nearing completion with 95% of the lines in the city having now been inspected and replaced with copper lines or verified as non-lead.

Crews have excavated 320 service lines over the past 30 days and replaced any lead or galvanized services lines with new copper pipe. Crews are currently averaging more than 10 line excavations per day.

To date, roughly 4,500 water service lines have been replaced or verified non-lead as of this week, leaving about 200 to complete. Progress on the project is updated daily on the Benton Harbor project dashboard.

The funding in the Building Michigan Together Plan signed by Gov. Gretchen Whitmer late last month directs $45 million to the City of Benton Harbor for infrastructure improvements including replacement of all the city’s lead water service lines. The funding ensures the city will have resources to fully replace all lead service lines by the spring of 2023 as ordered by Governor Whitmer late last year.

More than 2,750 “Right of Access” Water Service Line Replacement Agreement forms have been completed by the 2,900 current water customers in Benton Harbor – a necessary step to allow the contractors to access private properties to perform the work. The Water Service Line Replacement Agreement may be accessed, filled out and submitted online. Forms may also be submitted to Abonmarche, 95 West Main Street, Benton Harbor, MI 49022 or emailed to Sandy Riehl at sriehl@abonmarche.com. For questions, call 269-926-4557.

Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.

