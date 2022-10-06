Warsaw officials working to address school bus stop concerns

(Source: WSFA 12 News)
By Carli Luca and 16 News Now
Published: Oct. 6, 2022 at 1:03 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
WARSAW, Ind. (WNDU) - Officials in Warsaw are working to address a growing number of drivers illegally passing school buses.

In Kosciusko County, there have been 73 stop-arm violations in the less than two months since school has been back in session.

Our reporting partners at the Times-Union in Warsaw say there have been over 40 vehicles that have gone through the stop in front of the Papa John’s on Center Street in Warsaw.

City officials are considering adding a camera near the bus stop to help them catch violators, as well as additional signage for the stop.

Warsaw Community Schools already has seven-to-eight cameras and a stop-arm camera on each bus, but prosecutors can only ticket drivers if they can make a total identification of the license plate or the make and model of the vehicle.

