Two men arrested after separate car chases in South Bend.

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The South Bend Police Department has arrested two men in connection to stolen vehicles following two separate car chases.

Just before 7 p.m. on Tuesday night, police arrested Dwight Howell Jr., 22, for driving a stolen vehicle, resisting arrest, driving without a license, and leaving the scene of an accident.

Officers attempted to pull Howell over after a short pursuit but called it off due to unsafe speeds. The vehicle was found damaged in the 400 block of Kenmore Street, and police later arrested Howell.

The second chase started around 2:30 a.m. Wednesday morning. According to police, officers attempted to pull a vehicle over near Kaley Street and Linden Avenue. The driver led police on a brief pursuit that ended when he crashed into several parked cars on Chicago Street.

The driver and passenger fled on foot. The passenger, Amarion Hatch, 20, was arrested for resisting arrest and being a felon with a handgun.

The driver has not been arrested.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the South Bend Police Department or Michiana Crime Stoppers at (574) 288-STOP.

