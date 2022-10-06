Suspect in burglary, vandalism at South Bend church arrested

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A South Bend man has been arrested and charged in connection with a burglary and vandalism to Our Lady of Hungary Church back in June.

South Bend Police were called to the church in the 700 block of W. Calvert Street on June 30 to investigate an apparent break-in and damage inside the building.

The South Bend Police Department’s Property Crimes Unit took over the investigation and eventually identified Cedrick Holloway, 20, as a suspect.

Holloway was arrested Wednesday and was charged Thursday by the St. Joseph County Prosecutor’s Office for burglary, which is a Level 5 felony.

Holloway is being held at the St. Joseph County Jail.

