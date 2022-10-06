South Bend Cubs team up with Marvel to design new logo, uniforms

By 16 News Now
Published: Oct. 6, 2022 at 4:22 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The South Bend Cubs are coming off their championship win in style!

In partnership with Marvel, the Cubs, along with other minor league teams, are getting special uniforms and logos that will be worn on the field next season!

As part of the “Defenders of the Diamond” series, teams across the country will be releasing their new items throughout November.

The Cubs will be showing off their heroic gear on Friday at 1 p.m.

