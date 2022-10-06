Second man sentenced in Gov. Whitmer kidnapping plot

This booking photo provided by the Kent County Sheriff shows Kaleb Franks. Franks, 27, who...
This booking photo provided by the Kent County Sheriff shows Kaleb Franks. Franks, 27, who pleaded guilty in a plot to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer testified Thursday, March 24, 2022, that he joined the conspiracy hoping he would be killed in a shootout with police.(Kent County Sheriff via AP, File)
By 16 News Now
Published: Oct. 6, 2022 at 3:54 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (AP) - The second man to plead guilty in a kidnapping plot against Michigan’s governor has been sentenced to four years in prison.

Kaleb Franks was rewarded for testifying for prosecutors at two trials. But his prison term was longer than the sentence given to Ty Garbin, who quickly cooperated and pleaded guilty much earlier.

Franks was sentenced Thursday. He was among six anti-government extremists who were charged with conspiracy in federal court.

Investigators said the group’s goal was to kidnap Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and incite a U.S. civil war, known as the “boogaloo,” before the 2020 presidential election.

Adam Fox and Barry Croft Jr., were convicted in August. Two other men were acquitted in April.

