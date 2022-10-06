Parents voice concerns over allegations against Penn HS volleyball coach

MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - Parents are voicing their concerns after a video allegedly showed Penn High School Volleyball Coach Lisa Pawlak yanking a student back by her jersey during a game.

16 News Now reached out to the Penn-Harris-Madison School Corporation to find out what they’re doing in response to these concerns.

In a statement, the district said it was made aware of the video and the incident is under investigation. The statement also says all matters involving student safety are taken seriously, but because it is a personnel matter, the school district says it can’t comment any further.

