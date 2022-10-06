One critically hurt in South Bend shooting

(AP)
By 16 News Now
Published: Oct. 6, 2022 at 3:08 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The South Bend Police Department is investigating after one person was hurt in a shooting Thursday afternoon.

Officers were called around 12:40 p.m. to the area of Indiana Avenue and Chapin Street.

Police say one victim taken to the hospital in critical condition.

The South Bend Police Department’s Violent Crimes Unit is handling the investigation.

Stay with 16 News Now on-air and online as we continue to follow this developing story.

Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Purdue student death being investigated as a homicide.
Purdue student killed in residence hall; roommate in custody
Two people were found dead after a welfare check at Laurel Woods apartment Saturday morning.
17-year-old arrested, charged in double homicide at Laurel Woods Apartments
Delta Airlines cancels flights between South Bend and Detroit
A GoFundMe has been set up for Bryant Oehmen after the tragic loss of both his wife and son.
GoFundMe set up for LaPorte County man who lost wife, son in car crash
Crews were called around 12:30 a.m. to a fire at an old factory building on Brighton Street.
Emergency crews respond to large fire at old factory in LaPorte

Latest News

Hundreds without power in northwest Elkhart
Cedrick Holloway
Suspect in burglary, vandalism at South Bend church arrested
Elkhart Police attempting to identify theft, fraud suspects
Cinemark Movies 14 invites horror fans to get into the Halloween spirit with movie marathon