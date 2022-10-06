One critically hurt in South Bend shooting

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The South Bend Police Department is investigating after one person was hurt in a shooting Thursday afternoon.

Officers were called around 12:40 p.m. to the area of Indiana Avenue and Chapin Street.

Police say one victim taken to the hospital in critical condition.

The South Bend Police Department’s Violent Crimes Unit is handling the investigation.

Stay with 16 News Now on-air and online as we continue to follow this developing story.

Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.