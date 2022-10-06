Notre Dame defensive lineman Jacob Lacey to enter transfer portal

By Matt Loch and 16 News Now
Published: Oct. 6, 2022 at 7:54 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - We’re inching closer to Notre Dame’s Shamrock Series game against BYU in Las Vegas, but the biggest news on Thursday regarding the Fighting Irish had nothing to do with the game itself.

During a Zoom press conference Thursday afternoon, Head Coach Marcus Freeman announced that senior defensive lineman Jacob Lacey will redshirt for the remainder of the season and enter the transfer portal.

By redshirting this early in the season, Lacey saves a year of eligibility – meaning he’ll have two years with whatever program he decides to join as a grad transfer.

As for this season, he’s appeared in all four games for the Irish. He has two sacks and five tackles. Freeman says Harvard grad transfer Chris Smith and sophomore Gabriel Rubio will likely take Lacey’s reps.

