Man sentenced to 8 years in prison for bank robbery in South Bend

Shamond Jenkins
Shamond Jenkins(St. Joseph County Jail)
By 16 News Now
Published: Oct. 6, 2022 at 7:48 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A South Bend man was sentenced to more than eight years in prison for robbing a bank in December 2020.

A federal judge handed down that sentence to Shamond Jenkins, 20, for robbing the Centier Bank in northwest South Bend.

As employees were gathering cash out of the teller drawers to give to him, he repeatedly told them he was prepared to kill them. Jenkins fled with the cash and was arrested the next month.

Jenkins was also charged with robbing the former Check Into Cash on Grape Road in Mishawaka and another Centier Bank on Gumwood Road just outside of Heritage Square at the border of Mishawaka and Granger. A jury only found him guilty of the northwest South Bend robbery.

In addition to his prison sentence, Jenkins must also serve two years of supervised release and pay about $2,000 in restitution.

