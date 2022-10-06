Irish find offensive rhythm behind run game

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Before Notre Dame’s bye week, the offense started to click during the team’s win against North Carolina.

Now, heading into a matchup in Las Vegas this Saturday against No. 16 BYU, they must find that rhythm again.

Offensive Coordinator Tommy Rees found a way to use Notre Dame’s three-headed monster at running back in a productive way for the first time all season against the Tar Heels.

Chris Tyree, Audric Estime, and newly healthy Logan Diggs all found a way to get involved in the run game and pass game during the win in Chapel Hill that led to the offense putting up 45 points.

Rees and Estime touched on the success in the run game and the confidence booster its provides them heading into Saturday’s Shamrock Series matchup against the Cougars.

“It’s funny, I actually thought the passing game helped the run game last week, which is different,” Rees said. “But you’ve got to make them defend the width, you got to make them defend the vertical, and when you can get some advantageous boxes, we were very efficient both run and pass.”

“The week, the game we just had is definitely a confidence booster,” Estime said. “It felt great for all of us because all the hard work we put in finally got to pay off, and we got to show the abilities that we have. So, I feel like that’s definitely a big confidence booster and a game that we’re definitely going to build off of.”

“Being able to run the ball takes a lot of pressure off a lot of people, and certainly that’s something we want to be able to hang our hat on,” Rees said. “We feel like we have a great offensive line, tight ends, backs like we have the pieces, and we just have to continue to put it all together.”

