Hundreds without power in northwest Elkhart

ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - Indiana Michigan Power is reporting an outage near Elkhart High School impacting hundreds of customers.

As of 2:30 p.m. Thursday, more than 850 customers were impacted. According to I&M’s website, power is expected to be fully restored in the area by 8 p.m.

Stay with 16 News Now on-air and online as we continue to follow this developing story.

Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.