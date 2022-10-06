Hundreds without power in northwest Elkhart

(KOSA)
By 16 News Now
Published: Oct. 6, 2022 at 2:39 PM EDT
ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - Indiana Michigan Power is reporting an outage near Elkhart High School impacting hundreds of customers.

As of 2:30 p.m. Thursday, more than 850 customers were impacted. According to I&M’s website, power is expected to be fully restored in the area by 8 p.m.

