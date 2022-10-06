First Alert Forecast: Cold Front Moving In, Fall-Like Temps Heading into the Weekend

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - THURSDAY: A few showers during the morning under partly to mostly cloudy skies. Temperatures will be warmer than the past few mornings, falling into the lower 50s for most. As the sun comes up, we will see a mixture of sun and clouds with more scattered showers moving in after 4 or 5pm. This is when it will turn breezy as well. The cold front approaches from the west and will bring scattered showers along with it. Timing for the showers will be after 5pm from NW to SE. Temperatures will begin to drop through the evening as the front moves through. High of 72 degrees. Winds SW 5-15 mph.

THURSDAY NIGHT: Scattered showers and breezy early as the cold front works its way across Michiana. The showers will be lighter but widely scattered throughout the area. Winds could also gust between 20-30 mph. Behind the front into the overnight hours the temperatures will be dropping. Lows back down into the lower 40s with a breeze now out of the north. Clouds and showers continue downwind of Lake Michigan. Low of 42 degrees. Winds N 10-15 mph.

FRIDAY: Scattered showers and some areas of drizzle under mostly cloudy skies will be likely along and downwind of Lake Michigan on Friday. Winds will be coming from the north and eventually switching out of the north and west by the evening. Temperatures will be much cooler. Highs in the lower 50s likely through the day. Very fall-like weather for Michiana to end the week. Shower chances come to an end by the early afternoon for most. High of 53 degrees. Winds N 10-15 mph.

SATURDAY: Staying cooler with the wind out of the north and west through much of the day. Highs will get into the middle to upper 50s under partly to mostly sunny skies. No rain chances for Saturday, just very fall-like. It may be breezy from time to time. High of 57 degrees. Winds NW 5-10 mph.

LONG RANGE: The sunny skies will continue through the weekend. Temperatures will gradually warm up. 60s for Sunday and Monday and near 70 degrees by Tuesday. It will be a very nice week with few chances of rain through the end of the week. Keep checking back for the latest details on your First Alert Forecast!

