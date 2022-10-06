Emergency crews respond to residential fire in South Bend

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Emergency crews responded to a South Bend house fire on Thursday.

The fire happened in the 1700 block of Churchill Drive. The South Bend Fire Department responded to the fire around 6 p.m. on Thursday evening.

According to the first responders, the fire started in the garage with a car inside before spreading to the home.

No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.