Emergency crews respond to residential fire in South Bend

Emergency crews responded to a residential fire in South Bend in the 1700 block of Churchill...
Emergency crews responded to a residential fire in South Bend in the 1700 block of Churchill Drive.
By 16 News Now
Published: Oct. 6, 2022 at 6:48 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Emergency crews responded to a South Bend house fire on Thursday.

The fire happened in the 1700 block of Churchill Drive. The South Bend Fire Department responded to the fire around 6 p.m. on Thursday evening.

According to the first responders, the fire started in the garage with a car inside before spreading to the home.

No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

