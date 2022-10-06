Emergency crews respond to residential fire in South Bend
Published: Oct. 6, 2022 at 6:48 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Emergency crews responded to a South Bend house fire on Thursday.
The fire happened in the 1700 block of Churchill Drive. The South Bend Fire Department responded to the fire around 6 p.m. on Thursday evening.
According to the first responders, the fire started in the garage with a car inside before spreading to the home.
No injuries were reported.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
