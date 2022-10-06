Elkhart Police attempting to identify theft, fraud suspects

(Elkhart Police Department)
By 16 News Now
Published: Oct. 6, 2022 at 2:07 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - The Elkhart Police Department is attempting to identify three individuals as part of an investigation into theft/fraud incidents at several local businesses.

The Elkhart Police Department is asking anyone who can identify these individuals to please call Det. Lambright at 574-389-4736. You can also submit an anonymous tip at tips@elkhartpolice.org.

(Elkhart Police Department)
(Elkhart Police Department)
(Elkhart Police Department)

