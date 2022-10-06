Downtown South Bend gears up for October First Fridays

Downtown South Bend gears up for October First Fridays
By Melissa Stephens
Published: Oct. 6, 2022 at 10:17 AM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - If you’re looking for some fun this weekend, head to downtown South Bend.

The city will be transformed into all things ‘fall’ for October’s First Fridays.

This month’s theme is ‘Fall Frolic.’

Events will take place from 5 -9 p.m. on Friday night.

The 200 block of Michigan street will be shut down for a giant block party.

Guests can enjoy live polka music, German food from Weiss’ Gasthaus, a beer garden, and a fall photo op.

Over the Edge will also be taking place downtown, raising funds for Youth Service Bureau of St. Joseph County.

The South Bend Chocolate Café will host ‘Pumpkin Palooza,’ raising funds for the Humane Society of St. Joseph County.

The Pigeon and the Hen Pottery will offer boujee pumpkin painting.

Free parking will be available on the street or in city-managed parking garages.

Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Purdue student death being investigated as a homicide.
Purdue student killed in residence hall; roommate in custody
Two people were found dead after a welfare check at Laurel Woods apartment Saturday morning.
17-year-old arrested, charged in double homicide at Laurel Woods Apartments
Delta Airlines cancels flights between South Bend and Detroit
A GoFundMe has been set up for Bryant Oehmen after the tragic loss of both his wife and son.
GoFundMe set up for LaPorte County man who lost wife, son in car crash
Crews were called around 12:30 a.m. to a fire at an old factory building on Brighton Street.
Emergency crews respond to large fire at old factory in LaPorte

Latest News

WNDU FAW
First Alert Forecast: Cold Front Moving In, Fall-Like Temps Heading into the Weekend
High school soccer playoffs are underway in the state of Indiana!
Sectional semifinals held for Indiana boys’ soccer teams
South Bend School Board discussed 2022-23 budget
South Bend School Board discusses 2022-23 budget
Two men arrested after separate car chases in South Bend