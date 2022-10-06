Downtown South Bend gears up for October First Fridays

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - If you’re looking for some fun this weekend, head to downtown South Bend.

The city will be transformed into all things ‘fall’ for October’s First Fridays.

This month’s theme is ‘Fall Frolic.’

Events will take place from 5 -9 p.m. on Friday night.

The 200 block of Michigan street will be shut down for a giant block party.

Guests can enjoy live polka music, German food from Weiss’ Gasthaus, a beer garden, and a fall photo op.

Over the Edge will also be taking place downtown, raising funds for Youth Service Bureau of St. Joseph County.

The South Bend Chocolate Café will host ‘Pumpkin Palooza,’ raising funds for the Humane Society of St. Joseph County.

The Pigeon and the Hen Pottery will offer boujee pumpkin painting.

Free parking will be available on the street or in city-managed parking garages.

Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.