Dog rescued after being dug out of sewer pipe in Alabama

By WBRC Staff and Gray News Staff
Published: Oct. 6, 2022 at 1:55 AM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
VESTAVIA HILLS, Ala. (WBRC/Gray News) - A dog owner in Vestavia Hills is thankful her golden retriever is now resting safely after spending hours trapped in a sewer pipe.

The dog’s owner, Kerri Willson, says Tigerlily, a 14-year-old golden retriever mix somehow got stuck about 35-feet into an 18-inch sewer pipe.

Private contractors came out to rescue the dog.

Eventually, an excavator was brought in and crews dug down to the pipe and cracked it open, pulling the dog free.

They carried her out in a plastic tub and gave her some water.

Tigerlily shortly after she was freed from an underground pipe
Tigerlily shortly after she was freed from an underground pipe(WBRC)

