Cinemark Movies 14 invites horror fans to get into the Halloween spirit with movie marathon

MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - Cinemark is hosting a “Halloween Revisited” series in honor of the newest and final installment in the iconic “Halloween” film franchise, “Halloween Ends,” and Movies 14 in Mishawaka is one of the participating locations!

Fan-favorite installments of the series will be playing throughout the week leading up to the premiere of the newest and final chapter, “Halloween Ends,” which starts playing on Thursday, Oct. 13.

Slasher fans have the opportunity to relive their greatest nightmares, courtesy of Michael Myers, for only $5 per ticket. Schedule is as follows:

“Halloween” (1978) on Oct. 10

“Halloween” (2018) on Oct. 11

“Halloween Kills” on Oct. 12

For more information, including showtimes and to purchase tickets, click here or download the Cinemark app.

