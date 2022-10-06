2 young children die in attack by 2 family dogs, sheriff’s dept. says

Two dogs fatally attacked a family in their home near Shelby Forest State Park Wednesday.
Two dogs fatally attacked a family in their home near Shelby Forest State Park Wednesday.(Gray News, file image)
By Christopher Cheatham and Gray News staff
Published: Oct. 6, 2022 at 8:43 AM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHELBY COUNTY, Tenn. (WMC/Gray News) - Two dogs fatally attacked a family in their home near Shelby Forest State Park Wednesday.

Shelby County Sheriff’s Office detectives are investigating the deaths of a 2-year-old and a 5-month-old after they were attacked by two family dogs in their home around 3:30 p.m.

The children were pronounced dead at the scene. Their mother was also attacked and rushed to the hospital in critical condition.

This is an ongoing investigation.

Copyright 2022 WMC via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Purdue student death being investigated as a homicide.
Purdue student killed in residence hall; roommate in custody
Two people were found dead after a welfare check at Laurel Woods apartment Saturday morning.
17-year-old arrested, charged in double homicide at Laurel Woods Apartments
Delta Airlines cancels flights between South Bend and Detroit
A GoFundMe has been set up for Bryant Oehmen after the tragic loss of both his wife and son.
GoFundMe set up for LaPorte County man who lost wife, son in car crash
Crews were called around 12:30 a.m. to a fire at an old factory building on Brighton Street.
Emergency crews respond to large fire at old factory in LaPorte

Latest News

A University of Arizona professor was shot and killed Wednesday by a former student, who has...
University of Arizona professor shot, killed by former student, authorities say
Quinton Simon went missing from his home in Savannah, Georgia, on Wednesday.
Search continues for missing toddler in Georgia
A 'Stranger Things' Halloween display will reopen this weekend.
‘Stranger Things’ Halloween display allowed to reopen
FILE - Cherelle Griner, wife of WNBA star Brittney Griner, speaks during a news conference in...
Brittney Griner at ‘weakest moment’ in Russia, her wife says
File photo
Falsehoods, harassment stress local election offices in US