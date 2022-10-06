2 Russians seek asylum after reaching remote Alaskan island

Spokespersons with the Coast Guard and Customs and Border Protection each referred a reporter’s...
Spokespersons with the Coast Guard and Customs and Border Protection each referred a reporter’s questions referring to two Russian nationals requesting asylum after landing on a remote Alaskan island to the U.S. Department of Homeland Security(Source: DHS)
By The Associated Press
Published: Oct. 6, 2022 at 2:57 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — Two Russians who said they fled the country to avoid compulsory military service have requested asylum in the U.S. after landing on a remote Alaskan island in the Bering Sea, Alaska U.S. Sen. Lisa Murkowski’s office said Thursday.

Karina Borger, a spokesperson for Murkowski, said by email that the office has been in communication with the U.S. Coast Guard and Customs and Border Protection and that “the Russian nationals reported that they fled one of the coastal communities on the east coast of Russia to avoid compulsory military service.”

Spokespersons with the Coast Guard and Customs and Border Protection each referred a reporter’s questions to the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, which did not immediately respond Thursday.

Alaska’s senators, Republicans Murkowski and Dan Sullivan, on Thursday, said the individuals landed at a beach near Gambell, an isolated community of about 600 people on St. Lawrence Island. The statement doesn’t specify when the incident occurred though Sullivan said he was alerted to the matter by a “senior community leader from the Bering Strait region” on Tuesday morning.

A Sullivan spokesperson, Ben Dietderich, said it was the office’s understanding that the individuals had arrived by boat.

Gambell is about 200 miles (320 kilometers) southwest of the western Alaska hub community of Nome and about 36 miles (58 kilometers) from the Chukotka Peninsula, Siberia.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Purdue student death being investigated as a homicide.
Purdue student killed in residence hall; roommate in custody
Two people were found dead after a welfare check at Laurel Woods apartment Saturday morning.
17-year-old arrested, charged in double homicide at Laurel Woods Apartments
Delta Airlines cancels flights between South Bend and Detroit
A GoFundMe has been set up for Bryant Oehmen after the tragic loss of both his wife and son.
GoFundMe set up for LaPorte County man who lost wife, son in car crash
Crews were called around 12:30 a.m. to a fire at an old factory building on Brighton Street.
Emergency crews respond to large fire at old factory in LaPorte

Latest News

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul greets President Joe Biden Thursday as he arrives at Stewart Air...
Biden: IBM investment to help in tech competition with China
In this image taken from video, a distraught woman is comforted outside the site of an attack...
Former cop attacks Thai day care center, kills at least 36
Law enforcement personnel arrive to the scene of an active shooter in Dearborn, Mich.,...
Police respond to active shooter at Detroit-area hotel
President Joe Biden speaks during a meeting with South African President Cyril Ramaphosa in the...
Biden pardons thousands for ‘simple possession’ of marijuana
FILE - Armin Prude, left, and Joe Prude hold an enlarged photo of Daniel Prude, Sept. 3, 2020,...
Rochester to pay $12 million to kin of Daniel Prude, Black man killed by police