2 Michigan City High School students arrested in alleged bomb threat prank

MICHIGAN CITY, Ind. (WNDU) - A bomb threat against Michigan City High School was determined to be a hoax.

Police say a prank between two students created a scare after being posted on social media.

A school resource officer worked with Michigan City Area Schools to identify the 14-year-old and 15-year-old allegedly behind the threat. They were arrested Wednesday for intimidation.

The Michigan City Police Department says they want to assure the public threats of this nature will not be tolerated and that every measure has been taken to keep the school safe.

