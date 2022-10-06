2 Michigan City High School students arrested in alleged bomb threat prank

(Storyblocks.com)
By Carli Luca and 16 News Now
Published: Oct. 6, 2022 at 10:59 AM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MICHIGAN CITY, Ind. (WNDU) - A bomb threat against Michigan City High School was determined to be a hoax.

Police say a prank between two students created a scare after being posted on social media.

A school resource officer worked with Michigan City Area Schools to identify the 14-year-old and 15-year-old allegedly behind the threat. They were arrested Wednesday for intimidation.

The Michigan City Police Department says they want to assure the public threats of this nature will not be tolerated and that every measure has been taken to keep the school safe.

Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Purdue student death being investigated as a homicide.
Purdue student killed in residence hall; roommate in custody
Two people were found dead after a welfare check at Laurel Woods apartment Saturday morning.
17-year-old arrested, charged in double homicide at Laurel Woods Apartments
Delta Airlines cancels flights between South Bend and Detroit
A GoFundMe has been set up for Bryant Oehmen after the tragic loss of both his wife and son.
GoFundMe set up for LaPorte County man who lost wife, son in car crash
Crews were called around 12:30 a.m. to a fire at an old factory building on Brighton Street.
Emergency crews respond to large fire at old factory in LaPorte

Latest News

This month’s theme is ‘Fall Frolic.’
Downtown South Bend gears up for October First Fridays
WNDU FAW
First Alert Forecast: Cold Front Moving In, Fall-Like Temps Heading into the Weekend
High school soccer playoffs are underway in the state of Indiana!
Sectional semifinals held for Indiana boys’ soccer teams
South Bend School Board discussed 2022-23 budget
South Bend School Board discusses 2022-23 budget