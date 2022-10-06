10,000 and counting: Destiny Rescue continues to save children from trafficking

By Matt Gotsch
Published: Oct. 6, 2022 at 7:21 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GOSHEN, Ind. (WNDU) - The Rotary Club of Goshen is hosting its second annual Freedom Walk to benefit Destiny Rescue’s mission to end child trafficking.

The event will happen Saturday at Goshen High School’s Athletic Track from 8 am to 8 pm.

Since they began keeping records in 2010, Destiny Rescue has saved over 10,000 girls from the awful fate of being trafficking victims.

“I have three daughters, and I would do anything to make sure my daughters were safe and that they knew they were loved and cared for, but the reality is that there are millions of kids on our planet that don’t anyone that is looking out for them,” said Chris Russell, Director of Engagement at Destiny Rescue. “And we get an opportunity to stand in the gap for them.”

Destiny Rescue says the average cost of saving just one child from trafficking is $1,500, and they are walking on Saturday, so victims don’t have to.

“This summer, I visited a girl in Africa that we had rescued, and we were finding out her story, and the reality was, a year before she was rescued, every day she had to walk down to a well-known street corner with some other girls her age, and they had to hope they got picked up by a local man and got abused so they could get a couple of dollars to eat that day,” said Russell. “And every day, it was the same story, so what we’re doing is we’re walking, so she doesn’t have to anymore.”

Last year’s event raised nearly $130,000, or enough to save 86 girls from a life of abuse.

Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Purdue student death being investigated as a homicide.
Purdue student killed in residence hall; roommate in custody
Two people were found dead after a welfare check at Laurel Woods apartment Saturday morning.
17-year-old arrested, charged in double homicide at Laurel Woods Apartments
Delta Airlines cancels flights between South Bend and Detroit
A GoFundMe has been set up for Bryant Oehmen after the tragic loss of both his wife and son.
GoFundMe set up for LaPorte County man who lost wife, son in car crash
Two men arrested after separate car chases in South Bend

Latest News

Shamond Jenkins
Man sentenced to 8 years in prison for bank robbery in South Bend
A lot of things are growing at the Wellfield Botanic Gardens in Elkhart, besides plants...
$15 million planned for improvements at Elkhart’s Wellfield Botanic Gardens
The Cougars are off to their best start under third year head coach Casey McKim.
New Prairie preparing for unbeaten conference showdown at Penn
Gas prices are rising all over the country, with the highest prices coming from California.
Local economist weighs in on OPEC production cuts