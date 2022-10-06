10,000 and counting: Destiny Rescue continues to save children from trafficking

GOSHEN, Ind. (WNDU) - The Rotary Club of Goshen is hosting its second annual Freedom Walk to benefit Destiny Rescue’s mission to end child trafficking.

The event will happen Saturday at Goshen High School’s Athletic Track from 8 am to 8 pm.

Since they began keeping records in 2010, Destiny Rescue has saved over 10,000 girls from the awful fate of being trafficking victims.

“I have three daughters, and I would do anything to make sure my daughters were safe and that they knew they were loved and cared for, but the reality is that there are millions of kids on our planet that don’t anyone that is looking out for them,” said Chris Russell, Director of Engagement at Destiny Rescue. “And we get an opportunity to stand in the gap for them.”

Destiny Rescue says the average cost of saving just one child from trafficking is $1,500, and they are walking on Saturday, so victims don’t have to.

“This summer, I visited a girl in Africa that we had rescued, and we were finding out her story, and the reality was, a year before she was rescued, every day she had to walk down to a well-known street corner with some other girls her age, and they had to hope they got picked up by a local man and got abused so they could get a couple of dollars to eat that day,” said Russell. “And every day, it was the same story, so what we’re doing is we’re walking, so she doesn’t have to anymore.”

Last year’s event raised nearly $130,000, or enough to save 86 girls from a life of abuse.

