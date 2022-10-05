WNDU journalists win IBA Spectrum Awards for investigative reporting

By 16 News Now
Published: Oct. 5, 2022 at 6:43 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - We want to take a moment to share some special news with our viewers.

Our own Monica Murphy is the winner of an Indiana Broadcasters Association Award for investigative reporting!

Monica won for her special report on bullying in our schools that aired back in May. It’s an issue close to Monica’s heart as she has covered the heartbreaking suicide of 12-year-old Elkhart student Rio Allred extensively and heard from countless parents about their own experiences trying to protect their children from bullying and fight for change.

Congratulations to Monica!

Congratulations also to our Carli Luca who won second place in the investigative reporting category for her piece “Answers for Asaiah” about the search for justice in the death of 6-month-old Asaiah Malik.

Read Monica’s story.

Read Carli’s story.

