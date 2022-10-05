Wednesday’s Child: A home for Victor

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Most foster children only need a temporary placement in a foster home, but there are hundreds who need a more permanent arrangement. And we’re trying to help these kids make connections each week with our Wednesday’s Child segments.

14-year-old Victor is a sports fan.

This Indiana foster teen is tall and talented. He likes to play and watch basketball. He’s hoping to find new parents to give him guidance and a new home, with a basketball hoop.

Steph Curry is his favorite player. He looks forward to the day that he can watch a game or shoot hoops with new parents.

He’s been in foster care for a long time. What’s the hardest part?

“You don’t get to be with your family,” said Victor. He admits he misses his family.

He’s been in foster care for a long time. Eight years now.

“I was 6 and now I’m 14,” said Victor.

It’s time for Victor to find a permanent home.

Victor is creative and wants to be a YouTuber someday.

“Youtubers are the people who made that video,” said Victor. He would like his videos to go viral.

Victor also likes Marvel movies. Who are his favorite characters?

“Spiderman and Black Panther,” said Victor. Superheroes for a kid who longs for a different life.

Victor dreams of going to New York someday.

Click here to learn more about Victor and adoption from Indiana Adoption Program: Victor - Indiana Adoption Program

Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.