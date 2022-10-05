Suspicious fire, burglary under investigation in Elkhart

ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - A fire in Elkhart is being investigated as suspicious, and the apartment where it happened is also the scene of a possible burglary.

The blaze began in the 500 block of Lynne Lane S. around 5:30 a.m. Monday at Ridgewood Apartments.

No one was hurt, but the Deputy Fire Marshal was called in to determine if the fire may have been intentionally started.

Police were called to the same address for a burglary around 4 p.m. A resident told officers he noticed several items missing when walking through with the Fire Marshal. Items reported stolen include a firearm and cash.

Currently, there is no suspect information, and the investigation continues.

