Suspicious fire, burglary under investigation in Elkhart

Stock image.
Stock image.(Associated Press)
By Carli Luca and 16 News Now
Published: Oct. 5, 2022 at 11:15 AM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - A fire in Elkhart is being investigated as suspicious, and the apartment where it happened is also the scene of a possible burglary.

The blaze began in the 500 block of Lynne Lane S. around 5:30 a.m. Monday at Ridgewood Apartments.

No one was hurt, but the Deputy Fire Marshal was called in to determine if the fire may have been intentionally started.

Police were called to the same address for a burglary around 4 p.m. A resident told officers he noticed several items missing when walking through with the Fire Marshal. Items reported stolen include a firearm and cash.

Currently, there is no suspect information, and the investigation continues.

Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mother, son die in LaPorte County crash
Delta Airlines cancels flights between South Bend and Detroit
Crews are responding to a structure fire on Elmer between Bergan and Hamilton.
House fire under investigation in South Bend
Indiana State Police are handling an investigation on the South Bend’s northeast side.
Man arrested in connection to officer-involved shooting in South Bend
Candice Little and Michaela Pearson
Women filmed helping children smoke pot sentenced to jail

Latest News

It’s a time to celebrate the hard work and dedication of the teachers in our community.
Celebrating World Teachers’ Day
Firetruck
Large structure fire in LaPorte
Purdue student death being investigated as a homicide.
Purdue student death being investigated as a homicide; roommate in custody
WNDU FAW
First Alert Forecast: A Warm Wednesday before a Drop in Temps