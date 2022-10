Sectionals underway for Indiana high school soccer teams

(WNDU) - High school soccer playoffs are underway in the state of Indiana!

Some of the top teams in our area proved once again why they’re among the best in sectional matchups Tuesday night. But we also saw some big time upsets…

Here’s a look at the results from the sectionals involving local teams. For highlights from Tuesday night, click on the video above!

BOYS CLASS 3A

Sectional 3 (Adams)

First Round

Adams 4, New Prairie 0

Penn 2, Chesterton 1

Riley 2, Michigan City 2 (Riley advances after winning shootout 6-5)

Semifinals

LaPorte vs. Adams – Wednesday, Oct. 5, at 5 p.m.

Penn vs. Riley – Wednesday, Oct. 5, at 7 p.m.

Championship

Semifinal 1 winner vs. Semifinal 2 winner – Saturday, Oct. 8, at 7 p.m.

Sectional 4 (Elkhart)

First Round

Northridge 2, Plymouth 1

Concord 10, East Noble 0

Goshen 11, Mishawaka 0

Semifinals

Elkhart vs. Northridge – Wednesday, Oct. 5, at 5 p.m.

Concord vs. Goshen – Wednesday, Oct. 5, at 7 p.m.

Championship

Semifinal 1 winner vs. Semifinal 2 winner – Saturday, Oct. 8, at 6 p.m.

Sectional 7 (Warsaw)

First Round

Warsaw 11, Fort Wayne Wayne 0

Fort Wayne Northrop 2, Huntington North 1

Semifinals

Warsaw vs. Fort Wayne Northrop – Wednesday, Oct. 5, at 5 p.m.

Homestead vs. Columbia City – Wednesday, Oct. 5, at 7 p.m.

Championship

Semifinal 1 winner vs. Semifinal 2 winner – Saturday, Oct. 8, at 7 p.m.

BOYS CLASS 2A

Sectional 19 (Marian)

First Round

Marian 9, Clay 0

John Glenn 7, Washington 1

Semifinals

Marian vs. John Glenn – Wednesday, Oct. 5, at 5 p.m.

Bremen vs. South Bend St. Joseph – Wednesday, Oct. 5, at 7:30 p.m.

Championship

Semifinal 1 winner vs. Semifinal 2 winner – Saturday, Oct. 8, at 7 p.m.

Sectional 20 (Angola)

First Round

NorthWood 6, Lakeland 1

West Noble 4, Wawasee 0

Semifinals

NorthWood vs. West Noble – Wednesday, Oct. 5, at 5 p.m.

Angola vs. Garrett – Wednesday, Oct. 5, at 7 p.m.

Championship

Semifinal 1 winner vs. Semifinal 2 winner – Saturday, Oct. 8, at 6 p.m.

Sectional 22 (Wabash)

First Round

Tippecanoe Valley 3, Wabash 1

Fort Wayne Concordia 3, Fort Wayne Dwenger 0

Culver Academy 11, Rochester 0

Semifinals

Manchester vs. Tippecanoe Valley – Wednesday, Oct. 5, at 5 p.m.

Fort Wayne Concordia vs. Culver Academy – Wednesday, Oct. 5, at 7 p.m.

Championship

Semifinal 1 winner vs. Semifinal 2 winner – Saturday, Oct. 8, at 7 p.m.

BOYS CLASS 1A

Sectional 34 (Marquette Catholic)

First Round

Marquette Catholic 10, Oregon-Davis 1

Semifinals

Morgan Township 12, Westville 0

Washington Township vs. Marquette Catholic – Wednesday, Oct. 5, at 6 p.m.

Championship

Morgan Township vs. Semifinal 2 winner – Saturday, Oct. 8, at 3 p.m.

Sectional 35 (Elkhart Christian Academy)

First Round

Bethany Christian 1, Trinity at Greenlawn 0

Semifinals

Elkhart Christian Academy vs. LaVille – Wednesday, Oct. 5, at 5 p.m.

Lakeland Christian Academy vs. Bethany Christian – Wednesday, Oct. 5, at 7 p.m.

Championship

Semifinal 1 winner vs. Semifinal 2 winner – Saturday, Oct. 8, at 7 p.m.

Sectional 36 (Central Noble)

First Round

Westview 10, Central Noble 1

Semifinals

Fort Wayne Blackhawk Christian vs. Prairie Heights – Wednesday, Oct. 5, at 5 p.m.

Lakewood Park Christian vs. Westview – Wednesday, Oct. 5, at 7 p.m.

Championship

Semifinal 1 winner vs. Semifinal 2 winner – Saturday, Oct. 8, at 7 p.m.

Sectional 37 (Argos)

First Round

Caston 4, Culver 0

North White 2, North Miami 1

Semifinals

Caston vs. North White – Wednesday, Oct. 5, at 5 p.m.

Argos vs. Winamac – Wednesday, Oct. 5, at 7 p.m.

Championship

Semifinal 1 winner vs. Semifinal 2 winner – Saturday, Oct. 8, at 7 p.m.

GIRLS CLASS 3A

Sectional 3 (South Bend St. Joseph)

First Round

South Bend St. Joseph 9, Mishawaka 0

Penn 9, Michigan City 0

Semifinals

South Bend St. Joseph vs. Penn – Thursday, Oct. 6, at 5 p.m.

Adams vs. LaPorte – Thursday, Oct. 6, at 7 p.m.

Championship

Semifinal 1 winner vs. Semifinal 2 winner – Saturday, Oct. 8, at 2 p.m.

Sectional 4 (Goshen)

First Round

Concord 1, Northridge 0

Semifinals

Goshen vs. Plymouth – Thursday, Oct. 6, at 5:30 p.m.

Elkhart vs. Concord – Thursday, Oct. 6, at 7:30 p.m.

Championship

Semifinal 1 winner vs. Semifinal 2 winner – Saturday, Oct. 8, at 2 p.m.

Sectional 7 (Fort Wayne Northrop)

First Round

Columbia City 3, Huntington North 3 (Columbia City advances after winning shootout 5-4)

Warsaw 4, Fort Wayne Northrop 2

Semifinals

Columbia City vs. Warsaw – Thursday, Oct. 6, at 5:30 p.m.

Homestead vs. Fort Wayne Wayne – Thursday, Oct. 6, at 7:30 p.m.

Championship

Semifinal 1 winner vs. Semifinal 2 winner – Saturday, Oct. 8, at 2 p.m.

GIRLS CLASS 2A

Sectional 18 (Kankakee Valley)

First Round

Kankakee Valley 1, West Lafayette 1 (West Lafayette advances after winning shootout 3-0)

Semifinals

Rensselaer Central vs. Twin Lakes - Thursday, Oct. 6, at 6 p.m.

New Prairie vs. West Lafayette – Thursday, Oct. 6, at 8 p.m. ET

Championship

Semifinal 1 winner vs. Semifinal 2 winner – Saturday, Oct. 8, at 3 p.m.

Sectional 19 (Riley)

First Round

John Glenn 6, Clay 0

Semifinals

Marian vs. Riley – Thursday, Oct. 6, at 5:30 p.m.

Jimtown vs. John Glenn – Thursday, Oct. 6, at 7:30 p.m.

Championship

Semifinal 1 winner vs. Semifinal 2 winner – Saturday, Oct. 8, at 2 p.m.

Sectional 20 (NorthWood)

First Round

East Noble 1, West Noble 0

NorthWood 5, Wawasee 0

Semifinals

East Noble vs. NorthWood – Thursday, Oct. 6, at 5 p.m.

Angola vs. Lakeland – Thursday, Oct. 6, at 7 p.m.

Championship

Semifinal 1 winner vs. Semifinal 2 winner – Saturday, Oct. 8, at 2 p.m.

Sectional 22 (Culver Academy)

First Round

Culver Academy 5, Fort Wayne Dwenger 4

Leo 13, Garrett 0

Semifinals

Culver Academy vs. Leo – Thursday, Oct. 6, at 5:30 p.m.

Fort Wayne Concordia vs. Tippecanoe Valley – Thursday, Oct. 6, at 7:30 p.m.

Championship

Semifinal 1 winner vs. Semifinal 2 winner – Saturday, Oct. 8, at 3 p.m.

GIRLS CLASS 1A

Sectional 34 (Kouts)

First Round

Kouts 5, Washington Township 0

Semifinals

Morgan Township 8, Westville 0

Marquette Catholic vs. Kouts – Thursday, Oct. 6, at 5:30 p.m.

Championship

Morgan Township vs. Semifinal 2 winner – Saturday, Oct. 8, at 3 p.m.

Sectional 35 (Argos)

First Round

Argos 3, Trinity at Greenlawn 0

Bremen 2, Culver 2 (Bremen advances after winning shootout 3-1)

Semifinals

Argos vs. Bremen – Thursday, Oct. 6, at 5 p.m.

Rochester vs. LaVille – Thursday, Oct. 6, at 7 p.m.

Championship

Semifinal 1 winner vs. Semifinal 2 winner – Saturday, Oct. 8, at 2 p.m.

Sectional 36 (Westview)

Semifinals

Central Noble vs. Westview – Thursday, Oct. 6, at 5 p.m.

Bethany Christian vs. Elkhart Christian Academy – Thursday, Oct. 6, at 7 p.m.

Championship

Semifinal 1 winner vs. Semifinal 2 winner – Saturday, Oct. 8, at 2 p.m.

Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.