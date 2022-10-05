Portion of Chapin Street in South Bend getting repaved

By 16 News Now
Published: Oct. 5, 2022 at 7:28 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Detours are in place in South Bend as the portion of Chapin Street between Napier Street and Western Avenue gets repaved.

Detour routes will be in place from 6:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. during construction. Traffic will divert down Williams Street via Washington Street and Western Avenue.

Paving is expected to be complete by Oct. 12, weather permitting.

(WNDU)

Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Purdue student death being investigated as a homicide.
Purdue student killed in residence hall; roommate in custody
Mother, son die in LaPorte County crash
Delta Airlines cancels flights between South Bend and Detroit
Ian Austin
Man arrested in connection to officer-involved shooting in South Bend
Crews are responding to a structure fire on Elmer between Bergan and Hamilton.
House fire under investigation in South Bend

Latest News

Detour signs are directing all traffic to Capital Avenue using Lincoln Way East and E. 12th...
Byrkit Avenue & 5th Street intersection in Mishawaka closed until late October
Multiple road construction projects underway in Michiana
John Beers Road to undergo repaving in Lincoln Township
Restrictions were put into place Wednesday at the intersection of Ireland Road and Ironwood...
Repaving underway at Ireland Road & Ironwood Drive intersection