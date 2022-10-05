Portion of Chapin Street in South Bend getting repaved

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Detours are in place in South Bend as the portion of Chapin Street between Napier Street and Western Avenue gets repaved.

Detour routes will be in place from 6:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. during construction. Traffic will divert down Williams Street via Washington Street and Western Avenue.

Paving is expected to be complete by Oct. 12, weather permitting.

