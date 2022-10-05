New interactive mural heads to Niles

BERRIEN COUNTY, Mich. (WNDU) - A non-profit has announced a new interactive mural in Niles!

Kelsey Montague is bringing her “What Lifts You” wings mural to Niles! The mural will be unique to the city and have several hidden images painted into it.

The group, Remarkable, Inc., is responsible for bringing Kelsey’s art to Niles. This is the first project for the company, as they hope to focus on projects that can help improve life in Michigan.

You can see the mural for yourself on the side of 218 Front St.

