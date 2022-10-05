Meet the new ambassador animal at the Potawatomi Zoo!

By 16 News Now
Published: Oct. 5, 2022 at 7:09 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Our very own Lauren Moss and Meteorologist Matt Engelbrecht stopped by the Potawatomi Zoo Wednesday morning, and while they were there, they visited one of the zoo’s newest additions – Thistle, the skunk!

She’s only a few months old, and she’s the new ambassador for the zoo. This means she’ll be out and about engaging with visitors and making trips, but she won’t be in an exhibit.

Her handler describes her as a spicy meatball – she’s sweet, but she’ll also let you know she’s the boss around town.

But don’t worry if you do see her, she’s de-scented!

