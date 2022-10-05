Man arrested in connection to officer-involved shooting in South Bend

Indiana State Police are handling an investigation on the South Bend's northeast side.
Published: Oct. 4, 2022
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A man has been arrested in connection to an officer-involved shooting in South Bend last Thursday.

According to police, Ian Steven McDonald Austin, 20, of South Bend, was arrested for attempted murder after allegedly firing multiple rounds from a gun through the front windshield of a car that belonged to an Indiana State Police officer.

According to authorities, an Indiana State Police excise officer was working special detail around local convenience stores when he followed a silver Honda Civic northeast on Rockne Drive. The suspect then stopped their Honda Civic at the intersection of Rockne Drive and N. Jacob Street and fired multiple times at the front of the officer’s vehicle. The officer then returned fire before the suspect fled.

Evidence gathered by ISP led to the serving of a search warrant at Hickory Village Apartments on Tuesday, Oct. 4, around 7:00 p.m. Austin was transported to the St. Joseph County Jail.

The Indiana State Police was assisted by the South Bend Police Department and the St. Joseph County Prosecutor’s Office.

