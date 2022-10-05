League of Women Voters holds panel on election certification

By 16 News Now
Published: Oct. 5, 2022 at 6:17 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MICHIGAN (WNDU) - The panel featured former state canvassers and retired attorneys, as well as some leaders from the League of Women Voters.

The group focused on providing non-partisan information about the certification process to help voters ahead of election day. They also took the time to iterate that the people who make these systems work, are part of the community as well.

“I always comment to people that elections in the State of Michigan are so decentralized that the people who are actually running elections in this state are Maggie who sings in the church choir and George who’s in the Lion’s Club, and all of those thousands of local people who show up at polling places to work on Election Day,” said Julie Matuzak, a former Michigan State Board of Canvassers member. “They are who actually run elections in this state.”

Michigan’s online voter registration ends on Oct. 24.

Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Purdue student death being investigated as a homicide.
Purdue student killed in residence hall; roommate in custody
Mother, son die in LaPorte County crash
Delta Airlines cancels flights between South Bend and Detroit
Ian Austin
Man arrested in connection to officer-involved shooting in South Bend
Crews are responding to a structure fire on Elmer between Bergan and Hamilton.
House fire under investigation in South Bend

Latest News

16 News Now
WNDU journalists win IBA Spectrum Awards for investigative reporting
The zoo’s giraffes snack on lettuce, carrots, and leaves – courtesy of a partnership with...
Lauren & Matt E. feed Kellen at the Potawatomi Zoo!
Monica Murphy wins IBA Spectrum Award for investigative reporting
This fair will be about much more than clean drinking water.
Benton Harbor marks 90% completion of underground lead pipe removal with resource and opportunity fair
Irish find offensive rhythm behind run game.
Irish find offensive rhythm behind run game