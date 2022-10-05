League of Women Voters holds panel on election certification

MICHIGAN (WNDU) - The panel featured former state canvassers and retired attorneys, as well as some leaders from the League of Women Voters.

The group focused on providing non-partisan information about the certification process to help voters ahead of election day. They also took the time to iterate that the people who make these systems work, are part of the community as well.

“I always comment to people that elections in the State of Michigan are so decentralized that the people who are actually running elections in this state are Maggie who sings in the church choir and George who’s in the Lion’s Club, and all of those thousands of local people who show up at polling places to work on Election Day,” said Julie Matuzak, a former Michigan State Board of Canvassers member. “They are who actually run elections in this state.”

Michigan’s online voter registration ends on Oct. 24.

