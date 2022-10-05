Lauren Moss & Matt Engelbrecht feed Kellen at the Potawatomi Zoo!

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Back on April 1, you may remember we had our 4 p.m. show live from the Potawatomi Zoo on its opening day.

We showcased the new giraffe exhibit. The tall guys took a little time to adjust to their new home in South Bend, but now they’re thriving!

In fact, one of them – Kellen – has no problem coming right up to humans.

Our very own Lauren Moss and Meteorologist Matt Engelbrecht stopped by the zoo Wednesday morning and fed Kellen.

The zoo’s giraffes snack on lettuce, carrots, and leaves – courtesy of a partnership with Indiana Michigan Power.

It’s a unique experience that you can do every day at 12 p.m. for $35. Tickets are available on the zoo’s website.

The other three giraffes are still getting used to strangers, but they’ll be up there with Kellen in no time!

