The Indiana Second District Congressional Debate held Tuesday

MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - The Indiana 2nd Congressional District Debate was held Tuesday.

Democrat Paul Steury and Libertarian William Henry are two of the three candidates vying for a chance to be the next representative in U.S. Congress.

Republican candidate Rudy Yakym was invited but declined to attend.

First, they gave opening statements.

“I’m the son of a pig farmer and a home healthcare worker...the church...taught me the golden rule: do on to others as you want them to do onto you,” said Steury.

“I’m a father. I’m a U.S. Army Veteran. I’m a volunteer. I’m an advocate, a researcher and an organizational leader here in the State of Indiana,” said Henry.

They were then asked what the government can do about inflation.

“As a government, just continually incentive and actually get new businesses growing,” said Steury.

“Our administrations are out of control at this point, and they need to be told no,” said Henry.

The topic of abortion and contraceptives came up too.

“I respect medical privacy. I also understand these procedures are needed in incidents of rape, incest and medical necessity. I believe mental health plays a huge role in these personal medical decisions,” said Henry.

“And, I think we should have a lot more sex education in schools so then we prevent the need for abortion,” said Steury.

Immigration was another topic.

“Doing immigration reform so there’s the ease of access, but there’s also still the vetting that needs to happen,” said Steury.

“I think people who come here, they are looking for a better way of life. They are looking to improve on what we’ve built, this foundation,” said Henry.

The U.S. has spent billions of dollars in aid to Ukraine.

The candidates were asked if there should be a limit on how much help is given.

“We have to make sure we are working with Russia to end this war,” said Steury.

“The U.S. needs to reduce its oversees contingency operations all together,” said Henry.

In closing, they were asked what they would do to bring our country together politically.

“We all agree on more than what we disagree on, and that’s the most important thing that we can focus on,” said Henry.

“Known around this whole area as a bipartisan guy....outgoing, willing to speak to anybody,” said Steury.

Voter registration ends October 11.

