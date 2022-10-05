HBO’s ‘Scooby Doo’ movie confirms Velma’s LGBTQ+ identity

Velma's LGBTQ+ identity has been confirmed with the new "Scooby-Doo" movie.
Velma's LGBTQ+ identity has been confirmed with the new "Scooby-Doo" movie.(HBO Max / Warner Brothers Entertainment)
By CNN
Published: Oct. 5, 2022 at 6:46 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
(CNN) – Many “Scooby-Doo” fans have often wondered if Velma was gay.

They no longer have to wonder.

Clips from the upcoming HBO Max Scooby-Doo Halloween movie have been making the rounds on social media. In one, Velma tells Daphne that she’s “crushing big time” over a female character named Coco Diablo.

Director James Gunn said he tried to make Velma “explicitly gay” in the live-action “Scooby-Doo” movie back in 2001.

However, the studio changed the script to make Velma’s orientation more ambiguous and gave her a boyfriend in the 2004 sequel.

The new “Trick or Treat, Scooby-Doo” can be watched later this month when it debuts on HBO Max on Oct. 16.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

