GoFundMe set up for LaPorte County man who lost wife, son in car crash

By 16 News Now
Published: Oct. 5, 2022 at 4:29 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
LAPORTE COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - A GoFundMe has been created for the man who lost his wife and son in a tragic car crash on Tuesday.

Angela Oehmen, 36, and her son, Joseph Oehmen, 14, were traveling east on U.S. 30 when their car collided with the rear end of a trailer that had disconnected from a semi-truck.

“I am creating this GoFundMe for my cousin Bryant who lost his wife and son this morning in an awful car accident,” Heather Stockton wrote on the fundraiser she created. “I can’t imagine what they are going through. My heart is breaking for them. I am asking out of the kindness of your heart if you could donate anything. The family would appreciate anything.”

Click here to donate.

