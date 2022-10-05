GoFundMe set up for LaPorte County man who lost wife, son in car crash

LAPORTE COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - A GoFundMe has been created for the man who lost his wife and son in a tragic car crash on Tuesday.

Angela Oehmen, 36, and her son, Joseph Oehmen, 14, were traveling east on U.S. 30 when their car collided with the rear end of a trailer that had disconnected from a semi-truck.

A GoFundMe has been set up for Bryant Oehmen by a family member to help with expenses.

“I am creating this GoFundMe for my cousin Bryant who lost his wife and son this morning in an awful car accident,” Heather Stockton wrote on the fundraiser she created. “I can’t imagine what they are going through. My heart is breaking for them. I am asking out of the kindness of your heart if you could donate anything. The family would appreciate anything.”

Click here to donate.

Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.