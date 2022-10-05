First Alert Forecast: A Warm Wednesday before a Drop in Temps

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - WEDNESDAY: A cool morning with temperatures in the 40s. Patchy fog will be possible in isolated areas across Michiana. Sunshine will come up under mostly sunny skies. The temperatures will rise into the lower to middle 70s during the afternoon. A very nice day with winds mostly calm. High of 74 degrees. Winds W 5-10 mph.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Clouds will increase overnight and into Thursday morning. It will remain dry and mild overnight. Temperatures drop into the lower 50s with a light breeze out of the south and west. Low of 53 degrees. Winds SW 5-10 mph.

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy and a bit breezy from time to time. There will be a few light scattered showers through the first part of the day. Winds will be out of the south and west and bring the temps back into the lower 70s. By the evening the cold front will begin to move into the area. Scattered showers are likely late in the evening as winds shift and the temperatures begin to drop. High of 72 degrees. Winds SW 5-15 mph.

FRIDAY: A few showers possible during the morning with winds out of the west or northwest. It will be breezy at times with partly to mostly cloudy skies. The chance of showers may stick around downwind of lake Michigan through the early afternoon. Temperatures will be much cooler, even into the afternoon. Highs in the lower to middle 50s. High of 52 degrees. Winds NW 5-15 mph.

LONG RANGE: Staying cooler on Saturday with the sunshine coming back out. The sunshine will continue to warm things up through the middle of next week. Highs are back to the low 70s as another cold front will approach late next week. Most of the next 10 days are very dry and fall-like. Keep checking back for the latest details on your First Alert Forecast!

