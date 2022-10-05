Celebrating World Teachers’ Day

ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - October 5th is World Teachers’ Day.

It’s a time to celebrate the hard work and dedication of the teachers in our community.

And it’s a sad reality that teachers often spend money from their own pockets, sometimes thousands of dollars, to purchase supplies for their classrooms.

That’s why the Elkhart Education Foundation’s Schoolhouse Supply Store exists.

The store provides classroom supplies and personal hygiene products free of charge for Elkhart teachers and staff.

But right now, some of their shelves are empty.

“We have a need for composition notebooks, we need pencils, we need pens,” said Charmaine Torma, the executive director. “Also, this time of year because of the fact that we’re approaching cold and flu season, they badly need Kleenex and paper towels.”

If you would like to purchase items for the Schoolhouse Supply Store, view the Amazon Wishlist with items they urgently need by clicking here.

