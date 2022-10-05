Byrkit Avenue & 5th Street intersection in Mishawaka closed until late October

MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - The intersection of S. Byrkit Avenue and E. 5th Street in Mishawaka is now closed.

Workers are installing sanitary and storm sewer infrastructure in the area.

Detour signs are directing all traffic to Capital Avenue using Lincoln Way East and E. 12th Street.

This closure is expected to last until the evening of Oct. 26, weather permitting.



