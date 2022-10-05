Byrkit Avenue & 5th Street intersection in Mishawaka closed until late October

By 16 News Now
Published: Oct. 5, 2022 at 7:24 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - The intersection of S. Byrkit Avenue and E. 5th Street in Mishawaka is now closed.

Workers are installing sanitary and storm sewer infrastructure in the area.

Detour signs are directing all traffic to Capital Avenue using Lincoln Way East and E. 12th Street.

This closure is expected to last until the evening of Oct. 26, weather permitting.

(WNDU)

Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Purdue student death being investigated as a homicide.
Purdue student killed in residence hall; roommate in custody
Mother, son die in LaPorte County crash
Delta Airlines cancels flights between South Bend and Detroit
Ian Austin
Man arrested in connection to officer-involved shooting in South Bend
Crews are responding to a structure fire on Elmer between Bergan and Hamilton.
House fire under investigation in South Bend

Latest News

Traffic will divert down Williams Street via Washington Street and Western Avenue.
Portion of Chapin Street in South Bend getting repaved
Multiple road construction projects underway in Michiana
John Beers Road to undergo repaving in Lincoln Township
Restrictions were put into place Wednesday at the intersection of Ireland Road and Ironwood...
Repaving underway at Ireland Road & Ironwood Drive intersection