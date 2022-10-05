Benton Harbor marks 90% completion of underground lead pipe removal with resource and opportunity fair

BENTON HARBOR, MI. (WNDU) - To be held at the Boys and Girls Club, Joel E. Smilow Teen Center, on Thursday, October 6th, from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m., the city’s fifth Water Response Resource and Opportunity Fair will offer a lot to residents.

Including:

Free home lead inspection sign-ups

Home water testing kits

Filters and filter installation

Aerator cleaning demonstrations

Free bottled water

Job Opportunities

Scholarship Opportunities

And more...

“This resource fair brings all these different departments from EPA, Michigan Department of Health and Human Services, the City of Benton Harbor, and other community partners together under one roof,” said Princella Tobias, a Benton Harbor resident and Team Solutions Leader.

According to the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services, Benton Harbor has reached a little over 90% completion in removing the lead in the city’s pipes, and now they want to help residents have lead removed from their homes as well.

“It’s kind of a once in a lifetime opportunity for residents to seek those services. Just to make the community better and sustainable and healthy,” said Carin Speidel, Manager of Lead Services Section, with the Michigan Department of Health and Human Servicers.

The city will provide services that typically cost thousands of dollars, for free.

“The actual lead abatement and mitigation work is thousands. It ranges by home. Size of home and things, so it can range anywhere from 10,000 to 50,000 dollars in work that will be provided to homes across the city of Benton Harbor,” said Speidel.

According to Speidel, roughly 75% of homes in Benton Harbor were built before 1978,meaning they could have lead in them.

Which is why the MDHSS encouraged home lead testing. One of many free resources that will be available at Thursday’s fair.

“So, there’s so many opportunities, that’s why we call it the resource and opportunities fair, because there’s so much going on,” Tobias said.

