17-year-old arrested, charged in double homicide at Laurel Woods Apartments

By 16 News Now
Published: Oct. 5, 2022 at 5:13 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A 17-year-old from Cassopolis has been arrested and charged in connection with a double homicide at Laurel Woods Apartments in South Bend back in June.

South Bend Police were called to the 600 block of W. Laurel Woods Court just after 1:50 a.m. on June 18 in reference to two females found unresponsive in a vehicle. When they arrived, they found Jamie Binns, 28, of Niles and Samantha Lawson, 29, of Niles suffering from apparent gunshot wounds.

Both victims were pronounced dead at the scene. Autopsies were conducted and it was determined that they both died as a result of gunshot wounds to their heads.

The South Bend Police Department’s Violent Crimes Unit took over the investigation and identified Rease Pence, 17, as a suspect. The South Bend Police Department says Pence was arrested Wednesday.

Pence has been charged with two counts of murder and a firearm enhancement. Since Pence was 17 at the time of the double homicide, he has been charged in the St. Joseph County Superior Court adult division.

The sentencing range for murder is 45 to 65 years. The sentencing range for a firearm enhancement is five to 20 years.

Pence is being held at the St. Joseph County Jail. He is expected to be arraigned Thursday.

The Probable Cause Affidavit is available in its entirety below:

(St. Joseph County Prosecutor's Office)
(St. Joseph County Prosecutor's Office)
(St. Joseph County Prosecutor's Office)

Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Byrkit Avenue & 5th Street intersection in Mishawaka closed until late October

Updated: moments ago
Workers are installing sanitary and storm sewer infrastructure in the area.

News

Man arrested in connection to officer-involved shooting in South Bend

Updated: 25 minutes ago
According to police, Ian Steven McDonald Austin, 20, of South Bend, was arrested for attempted murder after allegedly firing multiple rounds from a gun through the front windshield of a car that belonged to an Indiana State Excise officer.

News

First Alert GiraffeCast

Updated: 25 minutes ago

News

Medical Moment: New catheter techniques

Updated: 26 minutes ago

News

New interactive mural headed to Niles

Updated: 34 minutes ago

Latest News

News

Resource Fair helping Benton Harbor residents regarding water response

Updated: 38 minutes ago
This fair will be about much more than clean drinking water.

News

17-year-old arrested, charged in double homicide at Laurel Woods Apartments

Updated: 47 minutes ago
Rease Pence, 17, of Cassopolis has been charged with two counts of murder and a firearm enhancement.

News

GoFundMe set up for LaPorte County man who lost wife, son in car crash

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By 16 News Now
A GoFundMe has been created for the man who lost his wife and son in a tragic car crash on Tuesday.

Crime

114 pounds of fentanyl seized in Colorado was reportedly headed to South Bend

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By 16 News Now
The DEA says that is enough fentanyl to kill more than 25 million people.

News

Purdue student killed in residence hall; roommate in custody

Updated: 5 hours ago
A suspect — the roommate of the victim — made the call and is in custody.