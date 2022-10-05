17-year-old arrested, charged in double homicide at Laurel Woods Apartments

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A 17-year-old from Cassopolis has been arrested and charged in connection with a double homicide at Laurel Woods Apartments in South Bend back in June.

South Bend Police were called to the 600 block of W. Laurel Woods Court just after 1:50 a.m. on June 18 in reference to two females found unresponsive in a vehicle. When they arrived, they found Jamie Binns, 28, of Niles and Samantha Lawson, 29, of Niles suffering from apparent gunshot wounds.

Both victims were pronounced dead at the scene. Autopsies were conducted and it was determined that they both died as a result of gunshot wounds to their heads.

The South Bend Police Department’s Violent Crimes Unit took over the investigation and identified Rease Pence, 17, as a suspect. The South Bend Police Department says Pence was arrested Wednesday.

Pence has been charged with two counts of murder and a firearm enhancement. Since Pence was 17 at the time of the double homicide, he has been charged in the St. Joseph County Superior Court adult division.

The sentencing range for murder is 45 to 65 years. The sentencing range for a firearm enhancement is five to 20 years.

Pence is being held at the St. Joseph County Jail. He is expected to be arraigned Thursday.

The Probable Cause Affidavit is available in its entirety below:

(St. Joseph County Prosecutor's Office)

