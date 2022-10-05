114 pounds of fentanyl seized in Colorado was reportedly headed to South Bend

(NBC News)
By 16 News Now
Published: Oct. 5, 2022 at 2:06 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
(NBC News/WNDU) - 114 pounds of fentanyl seized in Colorado back in June was believed to be heading to South Bend, according to NBC News.

The DEA says that is enough fentanyl to kill more than 25 million people.

According to Colorado State Patrol, David Maldonado, 27, was taken into custody after a traffic stop and agreed to cooperate with federal agents and help them arrest the drug traffickers in South Bend, where he said the fentanyl was headed.

But on the way to do the deal, Maldonado managed to lose the DEA agents and remove the tracker they had placed on his car. He is now considered a fugitive.

Maldonado is wanted on two felony charges — unlawful distribution of more than 225 grams of a controlled substance and introducing that substance into the state of Colorado.

According to an affidavit, Maldonado said he had picked up the fentanyl in California and had performed a drug run at least once before.

Maldonado has family in Mexico, but he grew up in West Liberty, Iowa, according to the warrant application.

Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.

