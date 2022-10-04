Historic Benton Harbor theatre to make grand second debut

BENTON HARBOR, Mich. (WNDU) - The marquee over Benton Harbor’s State Theatre has been vacant since they closed the doors for good in 2007, but the bright lights will soon return to Main Street.

The Benton Harbor Downtown Development Authority, or DDA, acquired the historic theatre, and plans are in the works to restore one of Benton Harbor’s Iconic buildings.

The theatre opened in 1942, giving locals something to distract them from the perils of World War II. At that time, there were four theatres in Benton Harbor; of those, only the State remains.

The Ghostlight Theatre in Benton Harbor is currently the only performing arts stage open in the city.

“The State Theatre you can still see, but there used to be the Liberty Theatre behind the library towards the main thoroughfare, and that theatre burned down,” said Kat Boyer, Director of the Benton Harbor Public Library. “We actually honor that memory with the library by showing movies in the park there, which is Liberty Park now.”

Liberty Theatre’s fire caused the roof to collapse, demolishing it in 1990.

The State Theatre has closed and reopened in the past. Closing first in 1974 and reopening in 1987 as the State International Performing Arts Center, it too closed in 2007, which means the State Theatre has been closed for nearly 30 out of the last 50 years.

History has a way of repeating itself, as, since the Covid-19 Pandemic, the arts and live performances have been desired more than ever before.

“This (theatre) was known for having movies and having entertainment, and we do have that in the arts district, but I really love seeing it expand and come back into the historic parts of the city and really meld that history of Benton Harbor with the future of Benton Harbor, and expand the performance for all of the community to be involved in, and to really showcase what we can do down here,” said Boyer.

The plan with the State Theatre is to create a multi-purpose venue that includes live performances, concerts, and film screenings.

“The DDA has acquired ownership of the State Theatre and are going to be working on renovations,” said Boyer. “I know some of the plans are to bring back some of the live theatre performances downtown and to update the facilities, so they’re a little more modern, they’re a little better accommodating for our stars and performers, and for the people who come see the performances.”

The Brickman family, local entrepreneurs of South Haven, gave the building to the DDA. The next step for the DDA is to secure funding for the project. Before the pandemic, the project had an estimated cost of $1.5 million, but since materials and labor costs have skyrocketed in the past few years, the venture will require deeper pockets.

The Downtown Development Authority’s chairman, Richard Hensel, says they hope to complete renovations by 2024.

Zach Vaughn, Project Manager for Physical & Business Development at Cornerstone Alliance, an economic development company based in Berrien County, had this to say about the State Theatre’s revitalization project:

The City of Benton Harbor is home to such great history, culture, and a quaint sense of place that the resuscitation of one of its historic obsolete structures is another colossal win for the community. Rehabilitation efforts, amid the city’s downtown, continues the forward momentum and growth of the community, resulting in many examples of new residential activity, restaurants, and entertainment as by-products of previous rehab developments. The State Theater project will be another exciting addition to the city’s repertoire. Not only will the project reactivate an existing structure it will also provide a potential multi-use venue which would complement existing cultural and artistic activity within the city’s Art’s District. Cornerstone Alliance is excited to see a continued effort of growth, leadership, and investment here in Southwest Michigan.

Benton Harbor is also home to a thriving art community and passionate small business owners.

“We have some iconic businesses here like Mason Jar that are pillars of (our) society; we aspire to be that someday,” said Kevin Haddox, Proprietor at the Bedlam Bicycle Co.

Bedlam Bikes opened three months ago across the street from the theatre, and the owners are excited to see the theatre revamped.

“That’s very exciting because I’ve been kind of hoping that for the last year since I bought this building,” said Haddox. “There’s a lot of potential that has been tapped in this town, but there’s so much more to go.”

Every quarter, Benton Harbor Art Association throws its Art Hop. Local artists, musicians, and culinary professionals come together to showcase the best of Benton Harbor.

The next Art Hop is October 14, and December 9 will be the last one of 2022.

Fandom Fest returns to Benton Harbor on April 15, 2023. It takes place at Lake Michigan College and will include performances, games, vendors, local authors, and artists. Library Director Kat Boyer describes the event as “authentic Benton Harbor” and is free for the public to attend.

