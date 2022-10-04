St. Joseph County Police K9 Luna retiring from service

Sheriff Bill Redman recently announced the retirement of County Police K9 Luna and presented her handler Sgt. Matthew Parmelee with a recognition plaque.(St. Joseph County Police Department)
By 16 News Now
Published: Oct. 4, 2022 at 11:18 AM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - The St. Joseph County Police Department is honoring a K9 who is retiring from service.

Sheriff Bill Redman recently announced the retirement of County Police K9 Luna and presented her handler Sgt. Matthew Parmelee with a recognition plaque.

Luna began serving the Department and Community in January of 2020. She is a Dutch Shepherd, born on May 3, 2018, in Poland. Luna was transported to the U.S. and purchased by the St. Joseph County Police Department in January 2020.

Luna and Sgt. Parmelee completed a ten-week basic training course in partnership with the Elkhart City Police Department in March 2020 and then were assigned to third detail midnight patrol.

In October of 2020 ,while attempting to locate a wanted subject, Luna was shot in the back hip area by the suspect. Luna underwent surgery to remove the bullet from her hip and months of medical treatment. Luna returned to third detail patrol less than two months after the shooting.

During her career, Luna assisted with locating suspects and narcotics for County Police Department, along with the Mishawaka Police Department, South Bend Police Department, Indiana State Police, and Pokagon Tribal Police.

Luna’s largest drug seizure yielded 1 kilo of methamphetamine. Luna also assisted in locating several lost children and adults.

Police say Luna loves to play ball, eat sticks, and chase cats at home.

(St. Joseph County Police Department)

