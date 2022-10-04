Smoker Craft, Inc. hosts ribbon-cutting ceremony for new boat factory

ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - On Monday, a ribbon-cutting was held to celebrate the end of construction at a boat factory in New Paris.

Senator Todd Young and Elkhart County Commissioner Suzie Weirick were there for the ceremony. The ribbon-cutting highlighted the end of construction on a new production, shipping, and office space for Smoker Craft.

The 210,000 sq. ft. space was built on the same property as the current location in the county.

“This is over 200,000 sq. ft. and just the job the team did saying together, making it come together, I think it was a pretty amazing feat in this time and then not losing any production during the time we were building it, was really an interesting time,” said Doug Smoker, the CEO of Smoker Craft, Inc.

Smoker Craft, Inc. took over the building as soon as it was completed and immediately started to utilize the space.

Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.