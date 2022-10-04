SJC Board of County Commissioners calls for separate, third party investigation following Rita Glenn investigation

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A resolution passed on Tuesday will help the St. Joseph County Board of Commissioners ensure trust and transparency in the voting process this November.

“The way it’s been handled so much through the Clerk’s office and not through the absentee voter board is potentially a violation. We think it is,” said Carl Baxmeyer, the President of SJC Board of Commissioners.

This came after surveillance footage appearing to show St. Joe County Clerk Rita Glenn leaving the ballot storage room and throwing something away was made public.

Baxmeyer told 16 News Now that, according to Glenn’s lawyer, she was just cleaning up.

Regardless, Baxmeyer said it is necessary to investigate the process to show that despite the ongoing police investigation into Glenn, the voting process can be trusted.

However, SJC County Council members like Diana Hess said that she never doubted the process, even with the ongoing investigation, and had questions about the resolution’s intent.

“Why they think there is a challenge, why they think there is a lack of integrity, why they’re suspicious of it, and again the timing is concerning,” Hess said.

Hess added that the Indiana State Police investigation is enough to prove the process to be safe, but Baxmeyer disagreed.

“Yes, there is a state police investigation, but they look at criminal matters. They’re not going to look at how the process was handled, and really this intent of having an independent third party review of this investigation is to look at the whole process,” Baxmeyer said.

Baxmeyer told 16 News Now that he hopes the investigation will fix several issues he has seen with the process, including storage of the ballots, who has access to them, and when access should be granted.

Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.